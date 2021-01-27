Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.