Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

