Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
