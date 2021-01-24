 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures in Albany will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

