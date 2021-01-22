 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

