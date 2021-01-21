 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

