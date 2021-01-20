Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.