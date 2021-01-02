Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.