Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
