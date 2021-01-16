 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

