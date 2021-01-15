 Skip to main content
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening in Albany: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 4:30 AM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

