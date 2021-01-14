 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:05 AM PST. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

