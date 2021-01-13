For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 44F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 1:19 AM PST until THU 7:49 AM PST. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
