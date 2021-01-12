For the drive home in Albany: Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Rain i…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Rain. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tom…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's weather fore…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Win…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Albany today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scatter…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees.…