 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News