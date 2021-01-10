 Skip to main content
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Albany's evening forecast: Foggy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Albany temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

