Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.