 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mid Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Albany: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Albany folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News