Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Albany, OR

Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

