 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Albany, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Albany today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News