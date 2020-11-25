Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Albany, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.