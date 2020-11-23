 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Albany, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

