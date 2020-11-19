 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Albany, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

