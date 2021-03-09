Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Albany, OR
