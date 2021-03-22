Temperatures in Albany will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Albany, OR
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
