Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Albany, OR

Temperatures in Albany will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

