Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Albany, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.