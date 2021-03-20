Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Albany, OR
