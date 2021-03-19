Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Albany, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.