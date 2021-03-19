Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Albany area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degr…