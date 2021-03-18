Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.