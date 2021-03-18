Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Albany area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds shoul…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattere…
This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degr…