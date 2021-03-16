Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Albany people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Albany area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattere…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39…
This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. T…