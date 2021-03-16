 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

