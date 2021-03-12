Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. …
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattere…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees.…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
This evening's outlook for Albany: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast …