Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Albany, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

