Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Albany, OR
