Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

