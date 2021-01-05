Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!