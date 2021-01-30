 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Albany, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News