Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!