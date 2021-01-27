 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Albany, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Albany, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 85% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News