Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.