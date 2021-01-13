Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Albany, OR

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.