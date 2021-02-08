 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Albany, OR

Temperatures in Albany will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

