The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered sho…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. W…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Rain is…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is…
Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and vari…
Albany's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Te…