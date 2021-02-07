Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Albany, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.