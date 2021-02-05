 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Albany, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

