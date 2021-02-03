 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Albany could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

