Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is ca…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
For the drive home in Albany: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temp…