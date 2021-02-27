The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is ca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…