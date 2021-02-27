 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Albany, OR

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit democratherald.com for more weather updates.

