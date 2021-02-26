 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

