Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Albany, OR
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
