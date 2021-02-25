 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Albany, OR

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News