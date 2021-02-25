Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Wednesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is ca…