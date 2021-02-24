Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Albany area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Winds sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecas…
Tonight's weather conditions in Albany: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds shou…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …