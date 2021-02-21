 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Albany, OR

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Albany, OR

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

