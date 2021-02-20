 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.

