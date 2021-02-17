Albany temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. T…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today.…
Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
For the drive home in Albany: A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 31F. Winds N …