Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.