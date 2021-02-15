 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Albany, OR

Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Albany area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on democratherald.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

