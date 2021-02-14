Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Albany, OR

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.