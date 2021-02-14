Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit democratherald.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Albany, OR
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Albany area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees t…
Temperatures in Albany will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 deg…
Albany residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Albany Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a…
For the drive home in Albany: A mixture of winter precipitation this evening. Then snow mixing with rain at times overnight. Low 31F. Winds N …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Albany today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…
Albany's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …