Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Albany, OR

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 39. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit democratherald.com.

